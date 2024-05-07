Tornado Damage Reported In Bartlesville, Roof Ripped Off Hotel

A roof was ripped off a hotel in Bartlesville after severe storms ripped through the area Monday night.

Monday, May 6th 2024, 11:55 pm

By: News On 6, Erin Conrad


BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -

A roof was ripped off a hotel in Bartlesville after severe storms ripped through the area Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and News On 6’s Erin Conrad saw a large sign and trees downed as well as the damaged roof.

First responders warned against people coming out to look at the damage since the debris could be potentially dangerous.

First responders shut down the area to help emergency crews respond.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 6th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024