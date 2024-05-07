Tornado Damage Reported In Bartlesville, Roof Ripped Off Hotel

A roof was ripped off a hotel in Bartlesville after severe storms ripped through the area Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and News On 6’s Erin Conrad saw a large sign and trees downed as well as the damaged roof.

First responders warned against people coming out to look at the damage since the debris could be potentially dangerous.

First responders shut down the area to help emergency crews respond.

