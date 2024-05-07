'A Disaster': Viewers Capture Footage, Pictures Of Storms In Central Oklahoma

Viewers from across Oklahoma captured footage and images of the powerful overnight storms that unleashed tornados in several towns.

It started with cracks of lightning, the night sky illuminating, and people not panicking yet. But that was only the beginning of what was to come for some towns.

As tornadoes touched down, people quickly took to their phones and cameras, documenting everything from flooding in Okmulgee to a hotel taking a direct hit in Bartlesville.

80 to 100-mile winds ravaged a wax plant...the worst of the damage in Barnsdall.

“It's a disaster,” said Arraya Ramsey.

The tornado sent residents like Arraya Ramsey and her grandmother Becky scrambling for shelter.

“We have no transportation, we have no home, we have nothing,” said Becky.

She says while trying to get to a safe place, she got stuck behind a door that had slammed in her face from the harsh winds.

“My son ripped the door off the hinges and reached out and grabbed me and pulled me into the bathroom,” Becky said.

Arraya says her only thought while taking shelter was to protect her younger siblings.

“I pretty much threw myself over on top of them whenever the storm actually hit,” she said.

A storm that came through in the dark with only the lightning to show its path.

