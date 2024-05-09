Oklahoma Inmate Wade Lay Ruled Incompetent For Execution By District Court

Convicted murderer Wade Lay has been ruled incompetent to be executed by a district court.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Pittsburg County District Court ruled that Lay lacked any rational understanding of why the State sought to execute him.

“We are relieved that the district court and the State recognize that Wade Lay’s delusions prevent him from having any rational understanding of the reason for his execution, and carrying out that execution would violate the Constitution,” said Callie Heller, one of Mr. Lay’s attorneys. “Wade firmly believes that his execution is part of a wide-ranging government conspiracy aimed at silencing him,” she said.

The court said Lay suffers from schizophrenia. His execution was scheduled for June 6, 2024. He was granted a stay in 2021.

Lay was sentenced to death for the 2004 murder of Tulsa Air Force veteran and bank security guard Kenneth Anderson. Prosecutors said his intentions for the money were sinister but not insane.

"The attorney general is disappointed by the delay, as the family of Kenneth Anderson has waited 20 years for justice to be delivered. In the meantime, the inmate will receive the treatment necessary so that he can eventually be reevaluated and hopefully deemed competent to pay for his crime," said Phil Bacharach with the attorney general's office.

