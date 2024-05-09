Demolition Begins On Damaged Homes In Barnsdall

The clear skies and cooler weather on Thursday are a big help for those cleaning up in places like Barnsdall.

Demolition has already begun for some of the homes damaged by the Barnsdall tornado.

There's still no update on the search for Wayne Hogue, the man who lost his home in the storm and is presumed dead.

The sheriff's department had boats out in the water looking but found nothing.

The new count of homes destroyed is 70, in the community on the east side of Barnsdall along Bird Creek, according to the mayor.

News On 6's Emory Bryan has more from Barnsdall.