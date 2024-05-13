Facebook Group Helping Connect People With Lost Items From Barnsdall Tornado

A Facebook page created by a woman in Barnsdall is helping tornado victims reconnect with personal items blown away by the storm.

Everything from family photos, toys, and even car titles have been found scattered all across Oklahoma and Kansas.

For the last seven days in Barnsdall, City Hall has been a natural focal point for people to get help with all sorts of things, including Lost and Found.

Lying on a table inside City Hall is this picture of a young girl. It's an old memory waiting to be found by its owner.

"I'm not sure who this child is," said City Clerk Lisa Yarber.

Yarber says since the tornado hit Barnsdall a week ago, people have been bringing in lost items from all over.

"Someone just brought it in and we kept it over here until somebody will come in that we know so we can give it to them," said Yarber.

Keeper of the lost and found probably isn't in the job description for a City Clerk, but Lisa is happy to help people.

"There's no time limit. City Hall will always be open hopefully and open so we can help get people their stuff back," she said.

Of course, City Hall isn't the only place to find lost things, a Facebook group called Barnsdall Tornado Recovered Items has become extremely popular in recent days.

"They're finding stuff every day," said Blake Wilson.

Wilson's sister created the page, and it's helped countless tornado victims get back personal items swept away by the storm. His own mother lost her house, and she's already getting things back.

"It's irreplaceable, and it means everything to her to get it back, she's 87 years old and that's all she's got is what we're getting back through that site."

Reconnecting with something lost is a silver lining for a town that has lost enough already.

What's amazing about this Facebook page is that some of these items have been found as far away as Liberty Kansas over 60 miles from Barnsdall.