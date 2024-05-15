Tulsa Music Teacher Writes Song With Students, Records At The Church Studio

Symon Hajjar runs Hot Toast Music where he writes songs with his students and then they record their music in a professional studio. He took his kindergarteners to The Church Studio to record their song, “Livin’ In the 918.”

A local music teacher is bringing his curriculum into the recording studio with his students.

Symon Hajjar runs Hot Toast Music where he writes songs with his students and then they record their music in a professional studio.

He took his kindergarteners to The Church Studio to record their song, “Livin’ In the 918.”

Symon stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform his newest song with three of his students.

