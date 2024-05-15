Tulsa Music Teacher Writes Song With Students, Records At The Church Studio

Wednesday, May 15th 2024, 9:11 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A local music teacher is bringing his curriculum into the recording studio with his students.

Symon stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform his newest song with three of his students.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Hot Toast Music. | CLICK HERE for more on Instagram.
