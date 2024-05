Several major retailers including Amazon, Target, and Babylist announced they would stop selling weighted infant sleep products such as baby blankets, sleep sacks, and swaddles. Dr. Theresa Horton with Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about these products and why the AAP recommended a recall.

By: News On 6

