The Porch: Published Poets Teach Writing, Performance Class For Community Open Mic In Tulsa

The class focuses on writing and performance but also aims to empower artists with new tools to hone their craft, which organizers say can be both fulfilling and beneficial for mental health.

By: News On 6

A local open mic workshop taught by two published poets is addressing mental health needs in the community.

The open mic is held once a week at the WOMPA event venue in West Tulsa and the cost is donation-based.

One of the teachers of the Community Open Mic, Claire Campo, joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

