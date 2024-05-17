Black Wall Street Rally Begins In Historic Greenwood District

The third annual Black Wall Street Rally is now underway in the Historic Greenwood District. Byron Perry is an organizer for the event and he joined News On 6 to talk about the rally.

By: News On 6

Autumn: So Mr. Perry, let's first start off by talking about what kind of inspired you all to launch this, this is the third year. So what kind of led to it?

Perry: Well, first of all, we're all native Tulsans This is our community. This is home and so with Tulsa, being in our spirit, we wanted to really showcase the resilience, resilience of Greenwood, not so much the massacre, but what it has grown to be before that, and what is coming to be after that.

So we wanted to spotlight that. And with people wanting to know the history of Greenwood, what better way than to bring them to Tulsa?

Autumn: And so people from all over the country are going to be here.

Perry: People from all over the country are already here. We had a golf tournament, which is our first annual golf tournament yesterday. And we've got people from Seattle, Washington, Long Beach, California, South Carolina that are already here for our golf event, and ready to go for the rally just starting off today.

Autumn: Now, that's very exciting. And even if you aren't a motorcyclist, this is something that a lot of people can come out to right. So what can they expect?

Perry: What they cab expect is a lot of fun, but also, empowerment. We're hosting a financial empowerment and financial literacy seminar tomorrow, it's Saturday at 12:30 and is free to the public at the Greenwood Cultural Center. And it's with industry professionals that are going to be talking about building a 21st century Black Wall Street, and also the economic empowerment of a community building.

Autumn: Wow. And talk about what people who come out to the even need to know.

Perry: So people that come out, basically, you're going to be in the entire downtown area. So parking is going to be wherever you can in the downtown area. There are a multitude of spots that are there. We've got a lot of street vendors, we've got a lot of community vendors just like build a Tulsa. They're the sponsor for our event tomorrow. So really, and truly it's a matter of just coming in and getting downtown and walking around enjoying the weather, going to have good weather and just being in the community.

Autumn: That's very exciting, last question for you. For the people that come out. What are you hoping they take away from it?

Perry: We want them to take away the spirit of community that was and still is Greenwood. We want them to understand that financial empowerment and economic empowerment is important. And just, basically, to listen and to learn and have a good time.