Thousands Lose Power After Overnight Storms In Oklahoma

There were some loud storms overnight in Tulsa and surrounding areas. While there are no reports of major damage or injuries, there are some power outages Monday morning.

Some power lines are down near 29th and Garnett in Tulsa. PSO was reporting more than 10,000 customers were without power following the early morning storms.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday 1,200 are still without power.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

We have reports of outages from Prattville and Sand Springs, all the way to Broken Arrow and even up into the Owasso area.

If you're driving to work Monday morning, be aware that some of the traffic lights may not be working throughout Tulsa.

We'll continue monitoring and bring you updates throughout the morning.