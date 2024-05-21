'That Was Phenomenal': Skiatook Residents Recall Massive Flooding Along Highway 20 5 Years Later

It has been five years since heavy rain caused massive flooding along Highway 20 in Skiatook. The water shut down parts of the highway into town, forcing its way into several businesses and leaving a lot of damage behind.

The water shut down parts of the highway into town, forcing its way into several businesses and leaving a lot of damage behind. The owners know the area is prone to flooding, but what happened in 2019 is unlike anything they had ever seen.

"Everyone thinks it floods all the time down here, every few years we get a little water up, but that was phenomenal," said Robert Adkins of Rob's Auto Sales & Golf Carts.

Just two doors down, Sean Worley remembers the devastating flooding that took over his greenhouse and nursery. The area is prone to seeing high water during storms, but never anything like 2019.

"Our business is really designed to kind of deal with the event, we could have a flood, but there was no way to prepare for that much water," said Worley.

Worley feels fortunate that no storms have come close to flooding the store like the one from five years ago. Despite all that damage, what he remembers most is the community coming together.