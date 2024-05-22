Residents In Muskogee County See Damage Left Behind After Storms

Wednesday, May 22nd 2024, 7:35 am

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. -

There are more storms in the forecast Wednesday morning as residents in Muskogee County are left with damage from storms Tuesday night.

We spoke with one resident who said her property has some damage, including a dog pen that was thrown across the road. Luckily, she said her dogs weren't in it at the time. We've also seen some tree damage.﻿

Fire rescue teams have been checking on residents overnight and so far there are no reports yet of any injuries.

News On 6 will be in Muskogee County throughout Wednesday morning and bring you live updates.
