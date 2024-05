The City of Broken Arrow said its pools and splash pads will open this weekend. The city is also hiring lifeguards.

Pool admission is $5 per person or a $40 punch card is good for 10 times. There is no cost to use the city's splash pads.

The city is also hiring lifeguards and people can apply on the city's website.

