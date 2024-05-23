Tulsa Man Sentenced 45 Years In Prison For Murdering Broken Arrow Man

A district court judge sentenced a Tulsa man to 45 years in prison for killing and dismembering a Broken Arrow man.

Wednesday, May 22nd 2024, 10:27 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Investigators said Alex Scott was out on bond in a Tulsa County molestation case in 2019 when he beat his roommate Robin Skocdopole to death with a hammer. 

They said Scott then cut up his body and disposed of his remains around Broken Arrow.

Investigators said in 2020, Scott fled New York, walked into a police department and admitted to a different murder.

Detectives found an ID and credit cards belonging to the Broken Arrow victim and recovered some of Skocdopole's remains. 

Agents returned in June 2023 to look for Skocdopole's skull but were not successful. 
