News On 6 is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting this year. Since 1949, we've covered every type of story from the serious to the silly. Here's a story from the Vault about an Oologah High School talent show performance that got four students paddled for their imitation of the rock band KISS.

By: Richard Clark, News On 6

News On 6 is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting this year.

Since 1949, we've covered every type of story from the serious to the silly.

46 years ago, a performance at an Oologah High School talent show got four students paddled, it also left a teacher upset and a superintendent shaking his head. Rex Daugherty filed this report on June 15, 1978, about the fallout.