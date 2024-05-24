Woman In Custody Accused Of Spending Elderly Mother's Money Instead Of Paying Assisted Living Bills

Investigators said Valerie Shehan owed more than $31,000 to the assisted living facility, despite having nearly $50,000 from selling her mother's house. 

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 10:02 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa County deputies arrested a woman they said stole her mother's money instead of paying her assisted living bills.

They said bank statements showed Shehan spent the money on things like food, clothes, nail salons, casinos and a $3,300 AirBnB.

Deputies arrested Shehan for exploiting an elderly person. 
