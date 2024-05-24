Woman In Custody Accused Of Spending Elderly Mother's Money Instead Of Paying Assisted Living Bills

Investigators said Valerie Shehan owed more than $31,000 to the assisted living facility, despite having nearly $50,000 from selling her mother's house.

By: News On 6

Tulsa County deputies arrested a woman they said stole her mother's money instead of paying her assisted living bills.

Investigators said Valerie Shehan owed more than $31,000 to the assisted living facility, despite having nearly $50,000 from selling her mother's house.

They said bank statements showed Shehan spent the money on things like food, clothes, nail salons, casinos and a $3,300 AirBnB.

Deputies arrested Shehan for exploiting an elderly person.