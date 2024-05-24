Woman In Custody Accused Of Spending Elderly Mother's Money Instead Of Paying Assisted Living Bills

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 10:02 pm
Tulsa County deputies arrested a woman they said stole her mother's money instead of paying her assisted living bills.
Investigators said Valerie Shehan owed more than $31,000 to the assisted living facility, despite having nearly $50,000 from selling her mother's house.
They said bank statements showed Shehan spent the money on things like food, clothes, nail salons, casinos and a $3,300 AirBnB.
Deputies arrested Shehan for exploiting an elderly person.
May 23rd, 2024
May 19th, 2024
May 24th, 2024