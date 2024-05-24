New Legislation Allows Sheriff's Office To Hire Private Security For Guarding Hospitalized Inmates

A new piece of legislation makes it legal for sheriff's offices in Oklahoma to hire private security companies to guard inmates in the hospital.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado advocated for SB 1668 after struggling to allocate staff between the hospital and their regular duties.

"And so to take away from one part of the office to supplement for hospital guard duty was becoming, one; expensive because we're having to pay overtime and two; it was taking away from resources that we don't have." Sheriff Regalado said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office operates the David L. Moss Detention Center which houses around 1,300 to 1,400 inmates on any given day.

State law requires two deputies per inmate in the hospital 24 hours a day for every day they are in hospital care.

"Oftentimes we have anywhere from 15 to 20 inmates at the hospital," Sheriff Regalado said.

Sheriff Regalado worked with state Senator John Haste, (R) of District 36 which covers part of the Tulsa area.

Senator Haste helped author Senate Bill 1668, which is now law.

It allows sheriff's offices to hire private security to help alleviate strain on staffing and public safety.

News On 6 asked Senator Haste if this new law would allow for a slippery slope toward the privatization of law enforcement in Oklahoma.

"In no means whatsoever, is this moving forward in any way for privatization. That's not the case at all. Again, it is just proper utilization of manpower and resources to do the best job possible for protecting the public," Sen. Haste. said.

As for the requirements of these security firms, there are standards listed in the Oklahoma State Statute as well as requirements that law enforcement agencies can also mandate.

"So we will have to come up with what our expectations are. And again, you know, one of them will certainly be taking our two-week, hospital guard unit class. And then of course, you know, they're going to have to know what the expectations are in terms of what does it really mean to be a hospital guard duty, " Sen. Haste said.