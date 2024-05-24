'He’s Done His Time': Family Member Of Jimcy Mcgirt Says He Is No Longer A Threat After Release From Prison

Tony Faulkner, McGirt's half-brother, said he has been spending his time catching up on everything that’s happened in the world since the late 1990s.

A convicted sex offender whose name has become a Supreme Court precedent is back home after being released on parole.

Jimcy McGirt was convicted by a state court in 1997 and sentenced to 500 years in prison for child sex crimes.

However, in 2020 the Supreme Court overturned that conviction, saying state courts can’t prosecute Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land.

McGirt’s case then went to federal court where he was reconvicted, sentenced, and paroled, after serving three decades behind bars.

While McGirt was not home, News On 6 talked with his half-brother, Tony Faulkner.

Faulkner says his family has been happy since McGirt's been released.

“It’s wonderful,” said Faulkner. “We missed him. Every day we wake up, knowing that he’s here, we’re happy.”

Faulkner says McGirt has been spending his time catching up on everything that’s happened in the world since the late 1990s.

“He’s keeping busy,” said Faulkner. “He’s spending time with family. Catching up. Looking at all the technology that he sees around, the stores shut down.”

Faulkner says he knows people are worried because McGirt is out of prison.

He says things have changed and says McGirt isn’t going to hurt anyone.

“They’re going to be worried,” said Faulkner. “That’s just the situation. I can honestly say that it’s okay. Everything’s going to be fine.”

News On 6 did contact the family of the child McGirt abused.

They say if you are in the Spaulding, Oklahoma, area or know people, to please just watch who your kids are around, and you just don’t know what people are capable of.

“He’s done justice,” said Faulkner. “He’s done his time. He’s no threat. He’s no threat. He’s had a lot to think about, he learned from it. He’s free.”

McGirt also has a list of rules he has to follow as part of his release- including that he can’t live with kids under the age of 18, be associated with kids under the age of 18 without permission, and has to register as a sex offender.