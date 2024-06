Tulsa Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from several cars at an apartment complex near 61st and Garnett.

By: News On 6

Police said he was wearing a Batman shirt.

If you know who he is, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.