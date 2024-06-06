'It Hasn't Been Handled': Women Call For Action After 6 Months With No Charges In Fatal Stigler Crash

Nearly six months after a deadly accident involving a driver and two pedestrians in Stigler, there are still no charges or citations against the driver.

-

Nearly six months after a deadly accident involving a driver and two pedestrians in Stigler, there are still no charges or citations against the driver.

Monti Owens and her mother Doris Clark, as well as their friends Carol Shaw and Trish were in Stigler on Jan. 4th around 11:12 am shopping. The four women crossed the street at Main and Broadway when a pickup truck slammed into Carol and Doris.

Monti watched horrified as she realized what had just happened.

"I was trying to help my mom, but I can't get the image out of my head," Owens said.

Doris Clark had severe head trauma and was flown to Tulsa where she spent 12 days in the hospital before she finally succumbed to her injuries.

"This was supposed to be a good day catching up with my friends hanging out with Mama," Owens said. "So I was thinking, what if I hadn't planned it? It wouldn't have happened. So, I have a lot of guilt."

Surveillance footage obtained by News On 6 from a nearby business shows the women walking to the corner and waiting for the traffic light to turn, before walking across the street in the crosswalk.

The women are almost across when a silver Nissan Pickup truck slams into Doris and Carol, the other two watching in horror.

"I woke up on the ground. I got up on my hands and knees thinking that I was just going to stand up and go on about my business. But I couldn't. I couldn't raise my body I couldn't move." said Carol Shaw, who survived.

Shaw is still recovering from several injuries including a fractured pelvis, broken thumb, torn shoulder, broken ankle and a blood clot in her lungs.

The driver of the truck was an 18-year-old who told police right after the crash that the sun was in his eyes. The accident happened around 11:12 a.m.

All four women don't believe that the sun could have caused the crash and don't understand why a more thorough investigation wasn't done by police.

"Well. It basically hasn't been handled you know, it hasn't been handled," Shaw said. "We are very angry." Owens said.

News On 6 has the police report from Stigler including the written statements by witnesses and the driver. That investigation by Stigler Police was then handed over to Choctaw Nation Lighthorse after the driver told officers he was a member of the tribe.

The Choctaw Nation sent us a statement. News On 6 has removed the name of the driver from the statement because he has not been charged with a crime.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) prosecutor Michael Haggerty released a statement regarding the auto/pedestrian accident involving Choctaw Nation tribal member (redacted).

“The Stigler Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and provided video, statements, bodycam and other information to the Choctaw Lighthorse Police. The Lighthorse Police gathered the information and completed a supplemental report and submitted it to Choctaw Nation prosecutors.”

“We reviewed the case closely, and we do not believe we could prove (redacted) committed a crime. We told Ms. Owens’ family our decision on May 3,” Haggerty said. “Obviously, this situation is a tragedy, and hearts go out to Ms. Owens’ friends and family in their time of grief.”

“Although we do not plan to file charges in this case, it represents the successful, cooperative relationships between the Choctaw Nation and other law enforcement agencies in our area. These agreements are an important part of ensuring public safety for all Oklahomans,” Haggerty said.





Stigler police told News On 6 that they never issued a citation on the crash because of the driver's tribal status.

"He took the life of a grandmother. My parents have been married for over 50 years. She was healthy." Owens said.

"She was 71 but you wouldn't know but she's healthy, active. She fought for 12 days."

The women are still in disbelief that the driver has yet to face any consequences while they have to grieve the loss of life.

"I mean, I believe he felt bad or feels bad. Maybe. I hope and pray that he feels bad. But, I just don't think he learned a lesson from it." Owens said.