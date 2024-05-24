New Exhibit At Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Explores Artist's Music During Civil Rights Movement

The exhibit is called "How Many Roads" and will feature never-before-seen photographs and rare footage from the 1960s. It opens Friday, May 24, which happens to be Dylan's 83rd birthday. The exhibit runs through November.

A new exhibit is opening May 24 at the Bob Dylan Center in downtown Tulsa, exploring the musician's political era.

The event is called "How Many Roads" and will feature never-before-seen photographs and rare footage from the 1960s. It also highlights Dylan's involvement in Civil Rights and anti-war movements.

Visitors will take a walk through the exhibit to see some of Bob Dylan's early career; all the way to him becoming one of the era's most revered songwriters.

LeAnne Taylor had the chance to get a sneak peek at the exhibit. Organizers said visitors will really get a sense of how Dylan was feeling during the Civil Rights Movement.

"You see this working its way very directly into his lyric writing, into his singing, into his choice to take part in the march on Washington, which forms a pivotal center point into this exhibition," said Steven Jenkins, Director of the Bob Dylan Center.

The Bob Dylan Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | CLICK HERE for more information.