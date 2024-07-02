'Tulsa On Tour' Program Aims To Support Local Musicians On The Road

Organizers said the pilot program "Tulsa on Tour" is an ambassador program, which empowers local musicians to represent Tulsa globally.

-

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture is launching a new program as part of "Tulsa Music Month."

This pilot program is called "Tulsa on Tour" and organizers said it's an ambassador program, that empowers local musicians to represent Tulsa globally.

Tulsa on Tour aims to support musicians who are frequently on the road in Tulsa or are ready to start touring.

The program helps cover touring expenses for Tulsa-based artists, who can receive between $250 and $1,000 per tour and up to $3,000 annually.

In exchange, musicians are expected to promote Tulsa on social media and during performances, as well as collaborate with other organizations in Tulsa.

Natalie Bowling is the manager of Tulsa FMAC. She said the goal is to enable more musicians to pursue full-time careers, achieve success outside of Tulsa, and contribute to the city's growing music scene, ultimately boosting tourism.

”What we’re doing is that we really want it to come from our tourism office perspective or the chamber perspective, the city perspective that these musicians really feel supported by their community," Bowling said.

This pilot program runs through the end of the year.

Applicants must be Tulsa residents (or college students with a secondary residence), have at least four dates confirmed outside the Tulsa region, claim Tulsa as their hometown on all social media, and provide links to the venues or proof of bookings.

Grants will be determined by dates, travel distance, and size of the band.

Along with the stipend, winners will receive merchandise discounts of up to $250 off Low Road Merch Company, “We’re with Tulsa” swag to give out at shows, one free rehearsal in Noise Town Tulsa on Route 66 and free admission to attractions around the city, better equipping them to tell Tulsa’s story and the visitor experience while on the road.

Grant applications will be reviewed on the final day of each month and accepted on a first-come basis. To apply, visit VisitTulsa.com/tulsa-on-tour.