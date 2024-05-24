Weekend Events: Activities For Memorial Day Weekend

It's Memorial Day weekend and if you're staying in town, there are some events going on. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to share a preview of the fun and exciting things to kick off your summer here in Green Country.

By: News On 6

It's Memorial Day weekend and if you're staying in town, there are some events going on. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to share a preview of the fun and exciting things to kick off your summer here in Green Country.

Pools and Splash Pads

Pools and splash pads are opening up around the area.

Tulsa’s splash pads open May 24, Bartlesville and Broken Arrow are opening up their city pools and splash pads May 25, and Tulsa’s pools will be open next weekend.

CLICK HERE for more about Bartlesville pools. | CLICK HERE for more about Broken Arrow pools. | CLICK HERE for more about Tulsa splash pads.

Annual Bigheart Day in Barnsdall

The city of Barnsdall has gone through so much since the EF-4 tornado, but May 25 is all about celebration.

The town is hosting its 71st Annual Bigheart Day this weekend with all kinds of activities, food, and turtle and frog races, a pie and watermelon eating contest and so much more. Festivities kick off at noon. CLICK HERE for more.

Indoor Flea Market in Claremore

The Claremore Expo Center is hosting an indoor flea market May 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free, and there will be vendors with something for everybody! Be sure to bring your wagon and a friend or two. CLICK HERE for more.

Pride Fest in Broken Arrow

Pride Fest in Broken Arrow is coming back to town May 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Events Park.

There will be family activities, drag shows, live music, local artists and vendors, and a lot more! CLICK HERE for more.

Willy Wonka at Theatre Tulsa

Willy Wonka Junior the musical, presented by the Theatre Tulsa Academy is coming to the performing arts center.

Experience the magic and the chocolate during shows all weekend long. Tickets are on the PAC website. CLICK HERE for more.

Blueberry Picking in Owasso

And finally, we've got berry good news. Blueberries will be ready May 25 to be picked at the Owasso Berry and Tree Farm!

Come get the best berries around from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.! CLICK HERE for more.