Missionaries With Claremore Ties Killed In Haiti During Gang Attack

A Claremore family is devastated after learning their son, daughter-in-law and a friend were all murdered in Haiti while serving as missionaries. The parents of Davy Lloyd say their son was an amazing young man who wanted nothing more than to dedicate his life to helping others.

-

A Claremore family is devastated after learning their son, daughter-in-law and a friend were all murdered in Haiti while serving as missionaries. The parents of Davy Lloyd say their son was an amazing young man who wanted nothing more than to dedicate his life to helping others.

Davy grew up in Haiti, speaking the native language there before English. He only moved away to go to bible school, where he met his wife Natalie.

At just 23-years-old, Davy and Natalie knew they wanted to live in Haiti to help those in need and bring people closer to Jesus.

“He taught in the school, he preached in the church, anything that broke he fixed it,” said David Lloyd, Davy’s father. “[He] was helping some of our young people that have grown into adults build their houses, get them started in life, so they can have a life in Haiti.”

Davy’s parents first started the church and orphanage nearly three decades ago. They are still trying to piece together what happened, but think a gang showed up to the property for a robbery.

“There was three pick up loads of guys that were waiting and they ambushed him, drug him in the house, beat him and tied him up and then they began to loot the house,” said David.

The Lloyds talked with Davy after the attack and he told them he would be OK, but then gunfire erupted.

Davy and Natalie were murder on the family’s property. They say their right hand man of more than 20 years, Jude, was also killed.

It is hard for them to understand why this happened, but they know their son died fulfilling his dream of helping the people of Haiti.

“We were hollering he’s gone, he’s gone,” said David. “Physically, yes. But we know he’s not gone. There’s a day that we’ll be reunited and be with him for eternity.”

The family is working to get the bodies of their loved ones returned to the United States.