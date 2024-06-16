Tulsa Botanic Garden Hosts Car Show For Dads On Fathers Day

Dads were celebrated at the Tulsa Botanic Garden and treated to a car show on Sunday.

Sunday, June 16th 2024, 6:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

All kinds of cars from the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum were shown off.

For dessert, ice cream from Cherry and Bark made with Oklahoma-grown strawberries.

"We thought let's do a little something special for dads and make sure everybody has a great time up here and hopefully get them back up here and see that we have a lot more than just flowers going on," said Tulsa Botanic Garden Director of Events Nick Nazarian.

All dads got in at half-price for their holiday treat.

