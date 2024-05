Ginny is our Pet of the Week! She loves being in the backyard and is good around other dogs.

This is Ginny. She was left abandoned but is still a sweet girl who has some puppy playfulness still in her. She loves being in the backyard and is good around other dogs. Her adoption fee is $250.

If you'd like to adopt Ginny, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.