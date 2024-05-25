Kasey Alert Issued For Missing 46-Year-Old Man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 46-year-old man last seen in Broken Arrow on Friday.

Friday, May 24th 2024, 7:07 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 46-year-old man last seen in Broken Arrow on Friday.

Eugene Kozuk, 46, was last seen at Indianwood Ave and Little Rock Street in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Kozuk is 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact 911.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 24th, 2024

May 22nd, 2024

April 23rd, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

May 25th, 2024

May 25th, 2024

May 25th, 2024

May 25th, 2024