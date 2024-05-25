Kasey Alert Issued For Missing 46-Year-Old Man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 46-year-old man last seen in Broken Arrow on Friday.

By: News On 6



Eugene Kozuk, 46, was last seen at Indianwood Ave and Little Rock Street in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Kozuk is 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact 911.