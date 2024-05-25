'Something Out Of A Movie': Adair Family Loses Everything In House Fire, Thankful To Be Alive

A family of three lost everything after a fire destroyed their home, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their back.

They say they're lucky to be alive because the fire burned so fast.

Mark Frank says his family was five minutes away from not making it out alive, but now that the home has been demolished, he believes a new beginning is coming.

Mark, his wife, and son were all sleeping when he woke up to the smell of smoke.

"The ceiling was all on fire it went down the ceiling, the front little room, and the kitchen was all gone, and the dining room was all gone, and the hallway just started," Mark said.

Mark says adrenaline kicked in and he yelled to wake his family.

"Get out, get out, that was it, just get up, wake up and get out," said Franks.

The three of them crawled down the hallway to make it to the front door, and outside. He says it was heartbreaking to watch their home of 14 years go down in flames.

"It's like something out of a movie, can't believe you made it out," Mark said.

Mark says he's grateful they're all alive, but they're devastated with the loss of their 3 dogs and 5 cats.

"It's real hard, you get really attached to animals it's hard, real, real hard," said Franks.

When Mark came back the next day to see what was left, at first, he felt helpless, but that didn't last long.

"Despair, life was over, we had nothing, but then things started getting better and better, people started helping out and just got better, each day is getting better," Mark said.

Even though they lost all their material items, he says he has everything he needs to move forward.

"We got each other so what more can you say, you got life, you got friends, you got people that help you out," said Franks.

You can help the Frank family HERE.