Claremore, Pryor, Salina Damaged From Tornadic Storms; Power Lines Down With Streets Blocked

Authorities are conducting search and rescue efforts in Claremore after a tornado swept through the City late Saturday night. Downed trees, power lines and damage to homes and buildings have been confirmed. As of 1:30 a.m., there are no confirmed reports of injuries.

A batch of storms involving tornadoes caused widespread damage to Claremore and to parts of Pryor late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Salina was also affected by Saturday night's storms, and Mayor Plumlee said that all water, gas, and electricity to the town was shut off as they were dealing with the situation.

Claremore Police said on social media that power is out and trees and power lines are down around town.

CPD confirmed that northbound Highway 66 has been shut down at Flint Road.

Authorities ask everyone to stay home and off the streets if they do not need to be out.

Mayor Debbie Long also warned people to keep off the streets to avoid downed lines.

News On 6 Storm Trackers near Highway 20 report power flashes, downed lines and damage along the highway.

Widespread damage throughout Claremore, centered along Route 66 just south of Will Rogers Boulevard, has been reported.

Rogers County Jail and the Claremore City Hall reportedly received damage, according to our storm trackers in the city. We've also been sent photos of damage to the roof of Claremore First Baptist along Will Rogers Boulevard.

Viewer Jeff Starkweather sent a photo of tree damage, roof damage and power poles fallen over in Claremore near E. Fry St. and Park Crest Ct.

This storm also knocked out power in portions of Owasso, likely from straight-line winds.

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz reported damage signatures showing up on radar in the Keetonville area just before 11:30 p.m.

There are reports of thousands of power outages in Rogers County.

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361