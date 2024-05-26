Camper Describes Moment That Storms Passed By Claremore Campgrounds

People at the KOA Campground near the Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs had to rush to safety as tornado-like weather moved through the area north of downtown Claremore.

By: News On 6

While many at the casino were able to reach safety at the casino's storm shelter others were not as lucky. One camper described the event, as they were stuck in their camper when the storm hit.

"We got a phone call saying that it was coming up 20 And we were told to take shelter and we didn't have enough time," said April. "We wound up my husband, myself, and my daughter in the doorway of her bedroom, with our four dogs. We actually had the whole camper twist and we had several windows blow out and stuff got sucked back out the windows of course. So we're very fortunate some campers are upside down."

Another person said several horses are loose from the stables at the Will Rogers Downs.

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361

For more News On 6 coverage on the May 25 storms in Claremore and surrounding areas, CLICK HERE.