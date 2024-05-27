Annual Tulsa Boot Display Honors Fallen Service Members On Memorial Day

Fallen service members are being honored this Memorial Day with badges, flags and empty boots for an annual display at Tulsa’s Veterans Park called Field of Heroes.

By: News On 6

This is the sixth year the VFW post 577 and other organizations around Tulsa have teamed up to organize the event.

There are 550 boots to represent Oklahoma service members who lost their lives. VFW Post 577 Commander Joshua Starks said, originally the plan was for post 9/11 veterans who lost their lives in combat to be honored. But now they recognize Vietnam and World War Two soldiers as well, Stark says.

This is always a powerful memorial for both families and the community.

“Take a few minutes to stop by the display and just quietly say thank you, and remember those that have gone before us that have sacrificed so much, and their families that are left behind,” Stark said.

The display will be in the park until 5 p.m. Monday.