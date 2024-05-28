Community Center In Claremore To Serve As Cooling Station; City Working On Public Disposal Site

Crews are working around the clock to restore power to residents in Rogers County and the city of Claremore following the tornado over the weekend. While power has been restored to some, the Community Center will remain open as a cooling station for those who are still without power.

The Claremore City manager says about 65% of residents have power again but the Community Center will remain open as a cooling station for those who are still without power. For those with storm debris on their property, the city says trash routes will run on their normal days this week. However, heavily impacted areas with severe damage will not have service.

Residents are being asked to stack green waste debris in lengths of 10 feet or less next to the road for pickup. There is not a public disposal site available as of Tuesday morning but city officials said there is a plan for one.

The Rogers County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday due to restoration efforts following the storms. The City says the courthouse is currently without air conditioning.

Claremore officials are reminding drivers not to go around any emergency barriers or emergency vehicles as those are there to ensure your safety. Claremore Police said there will be a curfew from 10 pm until 6 am every morning until at least June 1st. Only those with essential needs are allowed to be out overnight.

