Rogers County Officials Crews Are Working Hard To Clear Debris; Ask Residents To Keep Roads Clear

Clean-up continues in Rogers County after this weekend's storms caused heavy damage in Claremore, Pryor, and Salina. Rogers County officials provided an update on Tuesday and said that they have crews working long hours to help clean up debris and help people in need.

By: News On 6

Clean-up continues in Rogers County after this weekend's caused heavy damage in Claremore, Pryor, and Salina.

Rogers County officials provided an update on Tuesday and said that they have crews working long hours to help clean up debris and help people in need. Rogers County Commissioner Dan Delozier said that while they appreciate the effort they are asking volunteers to hold off and not rush in.

Crews are working to keep the road clear for emergency vehicles and work trucks. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton also said that one person has been arrested and accused of looting.

Related Story: Community Center In Claremore To Serve As Cooling Station; City Working On Public Disposal Site

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.