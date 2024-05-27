Volunteers Feed People In Claremore Affected By Tornado

While Claremore residents clean up their homes and businesses, volunteers from Cedar Point Church and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association are stepping up to make sure those people stay fed.

By: News On 6

Burger patties sizzling on the grill is a common sound on Memorial Day. But this food is not being made for a holiday cookout.

It's going to people in Claremore who were affected by the tornadoes and the work crews helping with the clean-up efforts.

"We have a lot of families that are displaced out of their homes. Pretty tragic thing that's gone on here in Claremore, Oklahoma and Rogers County," David Petty, chairman of the Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo, said.

Petty had to cancel the third performance of the PRCA rodeo on Sunday and had lots of concession items left over that he didn't want to go to waste.

He decided to hand out hot food at the Will Rogers Stampede Arena to feed anyone who was hungry and without power.

"The community of Claremore is hurting, and we felt that it would be necessary to do this,” he said. “It's the least we can do as a group to feed whoever needs to be fed. We hope to be able to be a blessing."

Pretty soon, he had an army of volunteers to wrap up every taco and burger.

"The family unit is very important in Rogers County,” said Petty. “Folks coming together--I am not surprised by it, but I am overwhelmed and joyous. It does my heart good, and I know it does all my helpers' hearts good. It just brings us all together."

Even in the midst of tragedy, David focuses on the good.

"Man, Oklahoma is just the place to be. It really is. If you want good people, that's where you need to be."