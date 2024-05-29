Actor From Tulsa To Offer Summer Film Camps For Young People At Local Studio

A Tulsa actor says he is bringing cutting-edge on-camera acting training offered in Los Angeles and New York to the state of Oklahoma. Cody Mayo dropped by to talk about the upcoming summer film camps for young people.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa actor says he is bringing cutting-edge on-camera acting training offered in Los Angeles and New York to the state of Oklahoma.

Cody Mayo attended OU on an acting scholarship. He went to Hollywood shortly after graduation where he was cast in shows on every major network, including a three-season run on Marvel's Runaways.

The pandemic forced Cody to return to Oklahoma with his family, where he opened Cody May Studios and continues to pursue acting.

Cody dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the upcoming summer film camps for young people.

