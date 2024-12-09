'The Last Five Years' Set For Limited Engagement At Tulsa's Equality Center

Eclipse Theatre Collective’s production of "The Last Five Years" brings Jason Robert Brown’s poignant musical about love and heartbreak to Tulsa’s Lynn Riggs Black Box Theater for a limited two-day engagement.

By: News On 6

The Eclipse Theatre Collective is bringing the emotionally charged musical The Last Five Years to Tulsa, with performances set for Dec. 14 and 15 at the Lynn Riggs Black Box Theater at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

Chris Porcelli directs the production, featuring Andrew Barker as Jamie and MaKayla Baxter as Cathy. This modern musical, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, debuted in 2001 in Chicago before an Off-Broadway run in 2002. It tells the story of a failed five-year relationship through a unique storytelling device: Jamie’s perspective unfolds chronologically forward, while Cathy’s perspective moves backward in time. The two timelines converge only once during a pivotal moment in the narrative.

The production promises to take audiences on an emotional journey as it explores themes of love, ambition, and heartbreak. With challenging music and compelling characters, this musical continues to resonate with audiences, showcasing its timeless appeal.

Performances will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both days. Tickets are available HERE through Eventbrite, and seating is limited for this special two-day engagement.

For updates and more information, visit Eclipse Theatre Collective on Facebook and Instagram.