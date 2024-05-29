Silver Alert Issued For 75-Year-Old Broken Arrow Man

John Mulhausen was last seen Tuesday, May 28 at approximately 6:30 p.m. near the 1400 Block of East Granger Street, police said. He has Alzheimer's and is known to often wander off, according to police. He is described as 5'9 with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, jeans, and black shoes. Anyone with information should call 911.

By: News On 6

-

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old missing person, The Broken Arrow Police Department said.

John Mulhausen was last seen Tuesday, May 28 at approximately 6:30 p.m. near the 1400 Block of East Granger Street, police said.

He has Alzheimer's and is known to often wander off, according to police. He is described as 5'9 with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.