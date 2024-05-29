Nissan Issues A Warning For Certain 2002-2006 Models Using Recalled Air Bags

Nissan is warning drivers of 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them due to airbag safety concerns.

By: News On 6

The vehicles affected include certain 2002 through 2006 Sentras, 2002 through 2004 Pathfinders, and the 2002 and 2003 Infiniti QX4. Nissan says the vehicles are equipped with Takata airbags that could explode during deployment, leading to injury or death.

"To date, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed 27 people in the United States have been killed by a defective Takata airbag that exploded. In addition, at least 400 people in the United States allegedly have been injured by exploding Takata airbag inflators," said the NHTSA.

Owners should check their Vin on the automaker's website and contact a dealership to get a free repair if they're included.

The NHTSA provides the following guidance for how to check for recalls

How to Check for Recalls

Use NHTSA’s Recalls Lookup Tool to use your license plate number or vehicle identification number to search for any open safety recalls, including the urgent Takata recall. Download our SaferCar app and let it check automatically for you. If your vehicle does have a safety recall, call your automaker’s local dealer to schedule the free recall repair. Sign up at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to be notified by email if your vehicle is affected by a future recall.



