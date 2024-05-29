Nissan Issues A Warning For Certain 2002-2006 Models Using Recalled Air Bags

Wednesday, May 29th 2024, 12:12 pm
Nissan is warning drivers of 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them due to airbag safety concerns.
The vehicles affected include certain 2002 through 2006 Sentras, 2002 through 2004 Pathfinders, and the 2002 and 2003 Infiniti QX4. Nissan says the vehicles are equipped with Takata airbags that could explode during deployment, leading to injury or death.
"To date, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed 27 people in the United States have been killed by a defective Takata airbag that exploded. In addition, at least 400 people in the United States allegedly have been injured by exploding Takata airbag inflators," said the NHTSA.
Owners should check their Vin on the automaker's website and contact a dealership to get a free repair if they're included.
The NHTSA provides the following guidance for how to check for recalls
