Tulsa Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday With Family, Friends

Dorothy Brufett turned 100 on Wednesday, joining the Centenarian club surround by friends and family at her retirement community.

Wednesday, May 29th 2024, 9:58 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa woman joined a very exclusive and special club on Wednesday.

Dorothy Brufett joined Centenarian, turning 100 years old.

The retirement community she lives in threw her a birthday party.

Her friends and family were all there, including some great-grandchildren.

She said there was still one thing she wanted to do.

"I would love to see the Aurora Borealis in person," Brufett said.

She received a plaque to honor her 100th birthday.

When asked how it felt to turn 100, she said the same as yesterday.

