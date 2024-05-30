Tulsa Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday With Family, Friends

Wednesday, May 29th 2024, 9:58 pm
A Tulsa woman joined a very exclusive and special club on Wednesday.
Dorothy Brufett joined Centenarian, turning 100 years old.
The retirement community she lives in threw her a birthday party.
Her friends and family were all there, including some great-grandchildren.
She said there was still one thing she wanted to do.
"I would love to see the Aurora Borealis in person," Brufett said.
She received a plaque to honor her 100th birthday.
When asked how it felt to turn 100, she said the same as yesterday.
May 29th, 2024
May 30th, 2024
May 30th, 2024