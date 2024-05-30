Tulsa Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday With Family, Friends

Dorothy Brufett turned 100 on Wednesday, joining the Centenarian club surround by friends and family at her retirement community.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman joined a very exclusive and special club on Wednesday.

Dorothy Brufett joined Centenarian, turning 100 years old.

The retirement community she lives in threw her a birthday party.

Her friends and family were all there, including some great-grandchildren.

She said there was still one thing she wanted to do.

"I would love to see the Aurora Borealis in person," Brufett said.

She received a plaque to honor her 100th birthday.

When asked how it felt to turn 100, she said the same as yesterday.