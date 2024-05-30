Citizen Fosters Needed For Neglected, Abused Animals In Wagoner County

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said it created the "Badges and Paws" program after getting frequent calls about abused and neglected animals. Deputies are urging citizens to become "citizen fosters," which is free of cost.

-

A new program at the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is helping take animals out of neglectful situations and into temporary shelter.

The sheriff's office said it created the "Badges and Paws" program after getting frequent calls about abused and neglected animals.

Lieutenant Jeff Halfacre said once an animal is taken out of a neglectful home, it often has nowhere to go.

He said the county doesn't have animal control because the law doesn't require one for a county of their size. That's why deputies are urging citizens to become "citizen fosters," which is free of cost.

Halfacre said once a deputy completes the paperwork to remove an animal, a facilitator will pick it up, discuss the animal's needs, and then transport the animal to a citizen foster.

"The only way this will work though is if our citizens will work with us because we don’t have the location. We don’t have a place to put these animals. So, if we can get people to sign up, work with us, we can find a solution to this problem," Halfacre said.

The sheriff's office is looking for temporary homes in Wagoner County along with donations to support the animals.

To find out more about the program or to donate to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office "Badges and Paws" program, CLICK HERE.