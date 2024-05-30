OEA Encouraging Teachers To Use Available Mental Health Resources

The Oklahoma Education Association said teachers provide such a critical role for students that often goes beyond academic needs, and includes social and emotional well-being.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Education Association is encouraging teachers to take advantage of resources available for their mental health.

The OEA said it is essential for teachers and other school staff to take care of themselves so they can help students in the best way possible.

The organization said teachers provide such a critical role for students that often goes beyond academic needs, and includes social and emotional well-being.

The OEA has a trauma cadre, which is free resources to support Oklahomans who work in education.

The initiative helps students affected by trauma, and the secondary trauma teachers get exposed to on the job.

President Katherine Bishop said the OEA is working to get a bill passed to support their effort even further through an Employee Assistance Program.

"That is connected with the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. It would just be a hotline where educators can call if they need help. And many districts already do that with an EAP they have set up in their districts, where educators or their family members can go and get that help," Bishop said.

President Bishops suggests teachers have colleagues they can talk to and to never be afraid to seek outside counseling.