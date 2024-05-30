Tulsa Chef Creates Cookbook Full Of Photographs From Her World Travels

Thursday, May 30th 2024, 10:13 am
Tulsa Chef Shannon Smith has traveled the world with a photographer, and now has a new cookbook with gorgeous photos to show for it.
Chef Shannon joined us on Six In The Morning to show us the lovely book and share a recipe with us.
Ingredients: Makes About 2 Dozen 3-inch Fritters
Tomato Fritters:
1 pound cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 tablespoon chopped dill
2 tablespoons chopped mint
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup self rising flour
1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
1 1/2 cup water
1 cup olive oil
