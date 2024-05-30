Tulsa Chef Creates Cookbook Full Of Photographs From Her World Travels

Tulsa Chef Shannon Smith has traveled the world with a photographer, and now has a new cookbook with gorgeous photos to show for it.

Tulsa Chef Shannon Smith has traveled the world with a photographer, and now has a new cookbook with gorgeous photos to show for it.

Chef Shannon joined us on Six In The Morning to show us the lovely book and share a recipe with us.

Ingredients: Makes About 2 Dozen 3-inch Fritters

Tomato Fritters:

1 pound cherry tomatoes, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped dill

2 tablespoons chopped mint

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup self rising flour

1 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 1/2 cup water

1 cup olive oil