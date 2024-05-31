New York Times Bestselling Author, OSU Grad Talks About New Book: 'Shelterwood'

Author and OSU graduate Lisa Wingate is coming to Tulsa to promote her new book, "Shelterwood." Lisa joins us to talk about the new book and her upcoming visit.

By: News On 6

Many readers are familiar with a book called Before We Were Yours. It was on the New York Times bestseller list for more than two years.

The author Lisa Wingate is an OSU graduate, and she is coming to Tulsa soon to promote her new book, Shelterwood.

Lisa joins us to talk about the new book and her upcoming visit. | CLICK HERE to learn more about this event and purchase tickets.

What is Shelterwood about?

"Two things are going on in the novel. The first was based on or inspired by this weird newspaper clipping from 1909, about a female elected politician elected at statehood, who heard reports of elf children living in a hollow tree in eastern Oklahoma, down in the hills and went to investigate who these children were, and to find out what their identities really were. And that kicked off a much longer story. So that's the inspiration for the historical part of the story. Why are these kids living in the woods? What happened to drive them into the woods? The second part of the story is the story of a national park ranger in (1990) who rediscovers their story and is trying to track down the origins of some very old burial sites that are found in the park," Wingate explained.