State Lawmakers Adjourn Sine Die, Ending Second Session Of 59th Legislature

State lawmakers have officially adjourned Sine Die, marking the end of the second session of the 59th legislature. Governor Kevin Stitt is calling this a successful session and laying out some of the highlights of the last few months.

By: News On 6

Governor Kevin Stitt is calling this a successful session and laying out some of the highlights of the last few months. “We’re looking really good,” said Gov. Stitt.

The governor is wrapping up his sixth session leading the state, saying he’s proud of the work lawmakers put in. A $12.47 billion budget is just waiting on the governor's signature, and dozens of new laws have been signed, with about 90 bills still sitting on Stitt’s desk. “Also had some of our priority bills get done this session,” said Stitt.

One of the policies that has been deemed a win for both parties and both chambers is the elimination of the state portion of the grocery sales tax. This has been a call from Stitt since 2019.

“Very disproportionate tax hurting people in the lower income bracket and so we’re excited to get that across the finish line that got done early on,” said Stitt.

The governor also introduced the idea of business courts during budget negotiations during the final weeks of the session. Oklahoma will become the 26th state to implement business courts, thanks to the new law passed by the House and Senate this week.

“I want Oklahoma to be the most business-friendly state in the country,” said Stitt.

The legislation will create the framework for business courts, starting a task force to determine exactly how the courts will work in Oklahoma, and then greenlighting courts in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties in 2026.

The legislature also made strides in healthcare and criminal justice reform. “Choosing a childbirth act was also a priority,” said Stitt. “And felony reclassification, this is a huge huge win for Oklahomans.”

“Locking up people who we’re actually afraid of, not just who we’re mad at,” said Stitt.

Lawmakers in both chambers had a busy final week of session, passing dozens of bills and overriding vetoes of dozens more, including the police pension bill.

“It got overridden, that's the law,” said Stitt. “It's short-term gain politically today, long-term problematic for taxpayers in Oklahoma.”

But all in all, the Governor is calling the second session of the 59th legislature a win for Oklahomans. “So happy we still have a great savings account, our economy is booming, we passed some great legislation to continue this momentum as the most business friendly state,” said Stitt.

Governor Stitt has 14 days to sign the remaining 90 bills that are on his desk, which includes the 2025 state budget bill.