QuikTrip Store In Tulsa Seen Being Ransacked In Viral Video

A video of a group of what look to be teens, ransacking the QuikTrip at Pine and Peoria Memorial Day weekend has been going viral on social media.

You can hear "Shut down QuikTrip!!" being yelled in one of the videos posted.

The incident happened over the Memorial Day weekend.

"You know, there's theft stuff going on and then just general destruction," said Capt. Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

So far no one has been charged in the incident, but Tulsa Police say it's just a matter of time.

"The Tulsa police department is working with QuikTrip because not only were they intelligent enough to post this all over social media, so we've got many of them identified already. " Said Capt. Meulenberg. "That we also have, everybody knows that QT has some of the best surveillance systems around."

A spokesperson for QuikTrip sent News On 6 this statement:

"Any incident that threatens the safety of QuikTrip employees and customers, like the one that took place over the weekend at our store at Pine and Peoria, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Period." - Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager