18-Year-Old Mayes County Man Pleas Guilty To Stabbing His Aunt To Death In 2023

An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty to murdering his aunt in Mayes County in March of 2023.

Kali Penn admitted to killing his aunt, 33-year-old Tashina Monique Johnson.

He told the judge he stabbed her more than 80 times. When he was arrested, he told deputies he stabbed Johnson during an argument.

Penn also got a five-year sentence on charges he got while in jail.

The Mayes County District Attorney said this murder was one of the most brutal and horrific he's seen as DA.

He said he hoped the conviction would bring some peace to the victim's family.

