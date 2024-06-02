Recovery At The Park Event Brings Support To Those Struggling With Addiction, Mental Health

Recovery at the Park was put on by Dual Diagnosis Anonymous to provide people with information on different organizations that provide support for people in crisis.

Several community groups gathered to help support people struggling with addiction and mental health.

Saturday's event also had several activities for kids and a free meal.

Organizers said it's all about making sure people know help is available.

"Living with mental illness and addiction we want everybody to know that you can have a fulfilling life while in recovery," said Johnney Moore with Recovery at the Park.

This is the first year for the event, organizers hope to do more in the future.



