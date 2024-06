A World War II veteran and Green Country woman is celebrating a milestone birthday.

By: News On 6

Bernice Trotter turned 100 years old on Sunday.

She served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII.

She was surrounded by loved ones in Owasso and shared her advice for the many years of life she's lived.

"Take it one day at a time," Trotter said. "It'll be here before you know it, but it's the memories."

Trotter said she's lived a wonderful life.