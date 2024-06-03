Musicians Come To Oklahoma For National Fiddle Fest In Grove

A 26-year tradition is bringing some of the best fiddlers to Oklahoma this weekend. The National Fiddle Fest is part of the American Heritage Music Festival in Grove. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with some of this year's talented performers.

By: News On 6

-

A 26-year tradition is bringing some of the best fiddlers to Oklahoma this weekend. The National Fiddle Fest is part of the American Heritage Music Festival in Grove.

The Grand Lake National Fiddle Fest runs from June 6 to 8. On Thursday evening, there will be jamming, fun contests, open stage, and food trucks.

The competition takes place on Friday and Saturday at Harber Village. The Fiddle Grand Champion takes home $1,000. There are over 40 other cash prizes.

Jana Jae founded the contest in 1998. She is a fiddler who has played with Chet Atkins, Roy Clark, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with some of this year's talented performers.