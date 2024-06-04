Oklahoma High Schoolers Learn What It Takes to Be In Law Enforcement With Free Cadet Academy

More than 100 students from across the state took part in the 50th Cadet Lawman Academy.

As they filed off the buses, the students of the 2024 Cadet Lawman Academy geared up for their third day of the program.

"They've definitely been challenging, to say the least," that's how one of this year's cadets, Paige Wyatt, described her first few days, but she said she was still excited for what was to come. "I hope I become more mentally strong. I hope I learn how to better communicate with others and how to become a team leader," she said.

Wyatt and her classmates learned about different pieces of equipment and driving techniques from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

"We're practicing the shuffle maneuver and just trying not to hit the cones," said Wyatt.

As the cadets weaved in and out of the cones, hitting a couple along the way, they learned valuable skills that would go beyond law enforcement.

"I'm actually planning on becoming a cosmetologist and then going to college to become a sonographer," Wyatt said.

Oklahoma State Trooper, Austin Brown, said these lessons are useful, no matter the career.

"We're just trying to build good leaders and effective people in our community."

Trooper Brown said he wished he would have known about a program like this when he was younger. "It's been going on for 50 years, I just wasn't aware of the program so really the first thing that I got a dose of was whenever I went to boot camp after high school," Brown said.

As they continued to practice behind the wheel, the cadets looked forward to putting the skills to work in real life.

"Very excited, we have our marching and all of our chants. I'm giving the graduation speech, so it's very exciting. Just ready for Saturday to come," said Wyatt.